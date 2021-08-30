Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 30th, 2021

Another hot day!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ida has turned into a tropical cyclone as it moves out of Louisiana into Mississippi and parts of Alabama. It will be about twenty-four hours before the last bits of the storm has fully cleared the area, and by very early Wednesday morning, we will see the remnants of Ida in our area in the form of a strong low-pressure system.

Expect showers today in the Mountain State, with temperatures in the low 80s and overcast skies. We will see cloud cover and showers again tomorrow, but temperatures drop to the mid-70s. Headed into Wednesday, we will start to see the effects of the tropical system. Beginning in the very early hours, rain will intensify, and heavy bands will continue to move through all the way into the evening. Flash Flood Watches have already been put in place from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of this system.

Torrential downpours will be possible, especially as the path of the northern and more rainy park of the low track through NCWV. However, by Thursday morning, we will wake up to clear skies, and we’ll remain dry for Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 70s, for a very calm end to a week with an extreme start.

Today: Scattered showers and overcast conditions with mild temperatures. High: 85.

Tonight: Clouds and rain continue to roll through. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Temperatures fall and we continue to see scattered rain and storms. High: 77.

Wednesday: Even chillier skies as Ida pushed into the region. High: 72.

