Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 30th, 2021

Another hot day!
7 Day
7 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As we wake up this morning, Ida remains a Category 1 Hurricane and continues to pummel the state of Louisiana as well as Mississippi and parts of Alabama. It will be about twenty-four hours before the last bits of the storm have fully cleared the area, and by very early Wednesday morning, we will see the remnants of Ida in our area in the form of a strong low-pressure system.

Expect showers today in the Mountain State, with temperatures in the low 80s and overcast skies. We will see cloud cover and showers again tomorrow, but temperatures drop to the mid-70s. Headed into Wednesday, we will start to see the effects of the tropical system. Beginning in the very early hours, the rain will intensify, and heavy bands will continue to move through all the way into the evening. Flash Flood Watches have already been put in place from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of this system. Torrential downpours will be possible, especially as the path of the northern and more rainy park of the low track through NCWV.

However, by Thursday morning, we will wake up to clear skies, and we’ll remain dry for Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 70s, for a very calm end to a week with an extreme start.

Today: Scattered showers and overcast conditions with mild temperatures. High: 85.

Tonight: Clouds and rain continue to roll through. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Temperatures fall and we continue to see scattered rain and storms. High: 77.

Wednesday: Even chillier skies as Ida pushed into the region. High: 72.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ida remnants
accident in Lumberport
One person taken to UHC after vehicle accident caused entrapment
Barbour County Schools move to temporary remote learning
Owner finds challenges when it comes to hiring and keeping employees during the pandemic.
‘Who’s going to take care of our future?’: Daycare owner questions childcare future after struggling to find workers during the pandemic

Latest News

National Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, August 30, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 29, 2021
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, August 29, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 28, 2021
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, August 28, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | August 27, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 27th, 2021