Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! I really hope everyone had a great weekend! Are you ready for an interesting week? It will be a bit bumpy on Wednesday. But first, let’s start with today. We have showers and thunderstorms that will be moving in from the south and be with us for the rest of the evening. Some of these storms could produce some heavy downpours. But later tonight these will begin weakening and then just a few lingering showers overnight. But the big story is Ida. I’m sure you’ve seen the images from other channels. This storm has been a monster, and it’s far from being done. The National Weather Service has placed us under a Flash Flood Watch because of the potential heavy rain that we could expect starting tomorrow night. As Ida continues to move inland, it will continue to weaken down to a depression and then the remnants. But even in its weakened state, there will still be a lot of rain associated with it. Showers will begin Tuesday night and some of those will be strong, but into Wednesday there will be a bit of a break before the brunt of the storm moves in on Wednesday morning. Once we begin, it will be an all-day event. 2-4″ of rain is expected, but up to 6″ could be seen in localized areas. I am expecting that some of us will see flooding occurring in our areas, particularly around creeks, streams, and lower-lying areas. If areas near you are susceptible to flooding, then it is very likely these are the areas that will flood on Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday Ida will move away and so will the showers. Thursday and into the holiday weekend are looking great! But there will still be lingering areas of some flooded areas that will take a few days to dry out.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms, patchy morning fog: Low: 69

Tuesday: Scattered storms: High 79

Wednesday: Heavy rain from the Ida: High 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 76

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.