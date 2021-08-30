Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools have moved to remote learning for the week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3.

“I personally believe that it was a great decision. I feel like they should have done it sooner,” said Sara Dye who has a 5-year-old at Barbour Elementary School.

Barbour County Schools made the announcement on Facebook citing a rising COVID-19 infection rate and an the number of staff that are either positive for the virus or quarantined due to contact with infected individuals. The number of Barbour County residents positive with the virus is over 227 and 85 students are quarantined.

Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter says this wasn’t an easy decision to make. He said, “It’s not like it was in the past when you went to a certain color on the map, you automatically went remote. There aren’t those guidelines from the state this year, so really it’s just a judgement call and we just have to make adjustments based on what’s happening at the time.”

Barbour County Schools was already scheduled to be out of school Friday, Sept 3 and Monday, Sept. 6.

Those parents who need meals this week for their children are asked to call the board office at (304) 457-3030 and let them know how many students need meals. They say they hope to be able to get them delivered to Philip Barbour by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest for distribution.

All staff of Barbour County Schools will report to their work locations. Teachers will be using social media platforms and Google Classrooms for remote instruction. Paper packets will be developed for those students without reliable internet services. All employees will observe social distancing. Bus operators are asked to clean and disinfect their buses.

In addition to remote learning, all extracurricular activities, including band and athletics, will not be permitted to practice or have any contests this week.

