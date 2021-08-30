Advertisement

POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide

Authorities say a shooting that left two people dead at Audra State Park appears to be a murder-suicide.
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.(Ian Roth)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a shooting that left two people dead at Audra State Park appears to be a murder-suicide.

Several agencies responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday.

West Virginia State Police say the shooting started when the “soon to be ex-wife” of Dustin Peterson met with him in a parking lot area.

WVSP says the woman was camping in the park with another man, identified as Christopher Price.

The two men confronted each other in the parking lot and began arguing before drawing guns on each other, authorities said.

WVSP say Peterson fatally shot Price before killing himself.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ida remnants
Barbour County Schools move to temporary remote learning
accident in Lumberport
One person taken to UHC after vehicle accident caused entrapment
Safety Officer John Pigott
Safety Officer with Wallace Volunteer Fire Department dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 30 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 30 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 8 30 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Weather 8 30 2021 6 AM
West Milford water leak
Goodbye
Goodbye