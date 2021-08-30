POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a shooting that left two people dead at Audra State Park appears to be a murder-suicide.

Several agencies responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday.

West Virginia State Police say the shooting started when the “soon to be ex-wife” of Dustin Peterson met with him in a parking lot area.

WVSP says the woman was camping in the park with another man, identified as Christopher Price.

The two men confronted each other in the parking lot and began arguing before drawing guns on each other, authorities said.

WVSP say Peterson fatally shot Price before killing himself.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.