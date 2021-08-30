Advertisement

Published: Aug. 30, 2021
Roger Lee Elza, 76, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born Sunday, January 21, 1945, in Wymer, a son of the late Myrtle and Eldon Elza. On August 15, 1969, he married the former Sharon Hedrick who survives. They had celebrated 52 years of marriage. Also left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Elizabeth Shomo and husband John, Kimberly Garner and husband Terry, three granddaughters, Sammie Cooper, Katie White, Karsallyn Garner, two great-grandsons, Remy and William White, special great-grandson Avery Cooper who was his pride and joy, and by four sisters, Francis Coontz, Roselee Jones, Louise Stewart, Elaine Standridge. Preceding him in death was one son, Roger Lee Elza Jr, two siblings, David Lee Elza, and Linda Yokum. Roger was an ordained minister with the Church of the Brethren and was a Pastor for the Glady Church of the Brethren for almost 12 years before leaving. Roger had served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam, was a proud gardener for many years for several families in Elkins. He loved the outdoors, and liked to camp and hunt. Most of all, he especially loved being in the mountains. A memorial service will be held at the Whitmer Methodist Church in Whitmer on Friday September 3, 2021 at 11 AM. Rev. Terry Gower will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by members of the HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Marine Corps. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Roger Lee Elza. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

