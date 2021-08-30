Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Fitts, 70, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, after a sudden accident. She was born in Upshur County on November 25, 1950, a daughter of the late Carl Martin Shannon Sr. and Juanita Elizabeth Brown Shannon. On June 18, 2011, Vickie married Kenneth J. Fitts and together they shared nearly seven years laughing and creating memories before his passing on January 4, 2018. In addition to her parents and husband, Vickie was preceded in death by two siblings: Carl Martin Shannon Jr. and Judith Ann Hunt; and a father-figure, Don Parks. Forever cherishing their memories of Vickie are two sons: Shawn McCall and wife, Vanessa, and Christopher McCall and wife, Bessie, both of Weston; two grandchildren: Tesla McCall and Austin McCall; one great-grandchild, Sean Thomas McCall; two brothers: William Shannon and wife, Tena, and David Shannon and wife, Brenda, both of Buckhannon; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members including: Carol Parks, Allen Parks and wife, Peggy, Angie Sheley and husband, Charles, Robbie Parks, and David Parks and wife, Lisa. Vickie grew up in Ellamore before moving to Weston. She retired from Princess House Glass in Weston after several years of employment. Vickie was a devoted member of Victory Assembly of God Church in Weston and was active in the women’s ministry group. She enjoyed watching Peanuts and Charlie Brown but her favorite pastime was quality time with her family. Vickie treasured every moment with her children and grandchildren and will be missed dearly by each and every one of them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Victory Assembly of God Church and mailed to: 65 Old Rt. 33, Weston, WV 26452, in memory of Vickie. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ryan Whitlow officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Fitts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

