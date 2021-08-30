West Milford water leak

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of West Milford is currently experiencing water issues.

The Greater Harrison Public Service Department (PSD) has alerted the town of a shared leak.

The Greater Harrison PSD has shut down the main water meter leading to the tank, which is causing the tank to loose water.

At this time the town is asking residents to conserve water, while the leak is located.

