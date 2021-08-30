Advertisement

West Milford water leak

Water line leak in West Milford, conserve water
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:08 AM EDT
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of West Milford is currently experiencing water issues.

The Greater Harrison Public Service Department (PSD) has alerted the town of a shared leak.

The Greater Harrison PSD has shut down the main water meter leading to the tank, which is causing the tank to loose water.

At this time the town is asking residents to conserve water, while the leak is located.

