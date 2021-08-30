Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Aug. 30

John Halterman: Are you approaching retirement and you have your money in a target date fund and that target date fund is designed to dial down the risk as you get older and approach age sixty-five. Well, guess what? That sounds great, but there’s only one problem, and that is zero. And what I mean about zero is that the bond market right now is being totally crushed. And if you’re primarily in bonds, unfortunately, you may not be making any money whatsoever. And so, what you gotta be looking at is, wait a minute, I’m getting ready to retire, but I still need growth. But I also need to make sure I have managed my risk. And so, there’s a balancing act there that has to continue. And so, what I tell people is, are you just going to accept the zero growth in the bond market or are you willing to do something about it? Because, think about it, your retirement assets are going to dictate your retirement income. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

