1971 Mountaineer Grads Rick and Jay Wagener donate $1 to the WVU Baseball program
Wageners are long time supporters of the University
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 1971 West Virginia Univ. grads Rick and Jay Wagener generously donated $1 million dollars to the WVU baseball program.
The money will be used for maintenance and upkeep of Monongalia Ballpark as well as the team’s greatest needs.
The Wageners are lifelong baseball fans and longtime supporters of the University.
