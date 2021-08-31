1971 Mountaineer Grads Rick and Jay Wagener donate $1 to the WVU Baseball program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 1971 West Virginia Univ. grads Rick and Jay Wagener generously donated $1 million dollars to the WVU baseball program.

The money will be used for maintenance and upkeep of Monongalia Ballpark as well as the team’s greatest needs.

The Wageners are lifelong baseball fans and longtime supporters of the University.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.