Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 31st, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ida has turned into a tropical depression as it pushes towards the northeast. We are already starting to see some heavy downpours scattered throughout the area, so by the time the heavier rain bands arrive overnight ,the ground will already be pretty soaked. We will see overcast skies and scattered showers through the day today as moisture begins to work its way into our region. The National Weather Service has placed all of NCWV under a Flood Watch from 2 p.m. today through tomorrow evening. Around 7 p.m. this evening, rain will begin in the south and push northward at 10 p.m., and we’ll see widespread storms and showers throughout the entire overnight hour. All of the storms and showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, and finally begin to exit the area around midnight headed into Thursday. Expect anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain as a result of this system. Some areas will experience heavier rainfall than others, depending on where the northern part of the system tracks, as this area often contains the heaviest rain bands. Headed into Thursday though, we will start to see clearing skies and beautiful conditions, with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. The conditions will remain the same for Friday, although we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer. The weekend so far looks beautiful as well, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and mostly clear skies. Stick with us as the system approaches and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information.

Today: Scattered showers and overcast conditions with mild temperatures. Heavy rain moves in through the evening. High: 79.

Tonight: Clouds and heavy rains continue to roll through. Low: 65.

Wednesday: Even chillier skies as Ida pushed into the region. High: 72.

