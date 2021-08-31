Advertisement

Bridge Sports Athlete of the Week - Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison

Last year’s Class A First Team All-State RB looks for same success this fall
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County football had quite in the run last fall, ending with being named the Class A state runner ups, after the championship game could not be played due to Covid-19.

Leading the team was Class A First-Team All-State RB Gus Morrison, who tallied the most points scored (164) in all of West Virginia last year.

Morrison found the end zone 31 times last year, contributing the the Rebels 10-2 record last fall.

The Rebels are 1-0 following their 38-12 win over Tyler Consolidated on Friday.

