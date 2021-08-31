Bridge Sports Athlete of the Week - Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison

ELLENSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County football had quite in the run last fall, ending with being named the Class A state runner ups, after the championship game could not be played due to Covid-19.

Leading the team was Class A First-Team All-State RB Gus Morrison, who tallied the most points scored (164) in all of West Virginia last year.

Morrison found the end zone 31 times last year, contributing the the Rebels 10-2 record last fall.

The Rebels are 1-0 following their 38-12 win over Tyler Consolidated on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.