Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting

BRIDGEPORT , W.Va (WDTV) - A local man recounted his experience on the night of an apparent murder-suicide on August 28 at Audra State Park.

Over the weekend Raymond Berg went camping with his girlfriend at Audra State Park looking for a calm weekend getaway.

However, they didn’t end up having a typical camping experience.

Berg said, Saturday night he heard police sirens. This happened shortly after he said two men from a neighboring campsite hopped into a truck and drove away in a hurry.

“The next thing I know I seen a bunch of cops. I was like what happened? She’s like he just got shot. I’ve never seen so many cops in one area at one time,” he added.

Berg said the park shutdown not letting anyone in or out.

Things started to make sense to Berg after someone told him what had happened.

“I heard something that sounded like a gun shot off into the distance. I couldn’t really tell. I thought it was maybe a firework or something like that,” he said.

Berg was so stunned. He didn’t know what to do.

“I kind of wanted to leave immediately. I kind of wanted to throw all my stuff in the vehicle and go. I was like no. Let me go talk to someone and see what’s actually going on. They explained it to me,” Berg said.

As someone who has camped all over the state, Berg couldn’t believe that this happened at one of the area’s local parks.

He added when he left Sunday morning the park looked as if nothing had happened.

