Doddridge County Schools announce temporary mask mandate

By Angela Salvatore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Monday Evening to address the increase in Covid-19 cases in the school system.

Doddridge County turned orange on the county alert map over the weekend, which prompted concern.

The school system said that face coverings are required in all indoor areas and on the bus starting Tuesday, August 31.

The decision will be re-evaluated based on the number of Covid-19 cases in the county.

Superintendent Adam Cheeseman stated, “The decision was made to return to face coverings to keep our students in school. The Board of Health stated that they would quarantine an entire classroom if one student tested positive, unless all students and teachers in the classroom were wearing masks and maintaining three feet distance.”

If your student has been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, the Board of Health will contact you regarding quarantine. A

If your child is quarantined your child’s school work will be available by SeeSaw for elementary school students, and Schoology for Middle and High School students. If you do not have access to these platforms please contact your student’s teacher for further information.

