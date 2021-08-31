Advertisement

Edward “Tio” Thomas Lough

Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward “Tio” Thomas Lough, 76, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Weston on June 5, 1945, a son of the late Thomas F. Lough and Virginia M. Frazier Lough.

On May 24, 1978, he married the love of his life, Mary Kathryn Aman. Together they shared just over 40 years of marriage before her passing on August 23, 2018.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one nephew, Joey B. Lough; three sisters-in-law: Mary L. Lough, Majorie A. Ruppert, and Norma L. Aman; and one brother-in-law, John B. Aman.

His thoughtful, giving, and hardworking nature will be remembered by one brother, Charles William “Bill” Lough of Turnertown; one sister, Iris Hinter and husband, William, of Weston; two brothers-in-law: James “Jim” Aman and Thomas Ruppert; one sister-in-law, Dot Aman; caregiver who held a special place in his heart, Diane Boggs; two additional wonderful caregivers: William “Will” Lough and Judy Stalnaker; several nieces and nephews; and best friends and beloved dog and cat: Lacey and Max.

Ed graduated from Weston High School as a member of the class of 1963. He attended Bendale United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church, and St. Boniface Catholic Church with his wife, Mary. Ed worked for the West Virginia Division of Highways for 40 years as an Engineering Technician and later as Assistant District Administrator for District 7. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. Ed was an accomplished wood turner, creating many segmented wood bowls and vases. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and riding his John Deere tractors to keep an immaculate yard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bendale United Methodist Church and mailed to 1163 US Hwy 19 S Weston, WV, 26452 in memory of Ed.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 5 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edward “Tio” Thomas Lough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

