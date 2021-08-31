Advertisement

Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says

Latest News

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
A University of Kentucky student violated federal law in connection with the riot on the U.S....
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol
Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci offers support for vaccine mandates in schoolchildren