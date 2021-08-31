Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’
A University of Kentucky student violated federal law in connection with the riot on the U.S....
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol
Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci offers support for vaccine mandates in schoolchildren