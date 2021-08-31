Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida

(Source: AP)(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the increasing threat of flash flooding and severe storms from now-Tropical Depression Ida.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, a nearby cold front and the impending arrival of Ida will begin to spark periods of moderate to heavy rain today.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected to occur through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. West Virginia has received several inches of rainfall recently, which has primed soils and rivers for potential flooding.

The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.

On Sunday, Gov. Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of Ida’s landfall in the Gulf Coast.

