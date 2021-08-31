Health officials weigh in on how schools should handle COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in schools only weeks after students have returned.

Many health officials have given mixed answers, but the Director of the Marion County Health Department says for anything to work, it requires cooperation from the public.

“We have got to get people getting the vaccine,” said White. “Doing the right thing should not be a difficult choice.”

The conversation on what counts as the right thing when it comes to keeping students in classrooms looks different across the country.

Dr. Fauci recently said it’s a good idea for schools to have vaccine mandates saying, “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, so this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

A recent study from North Carolina State University shows pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID-19 testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters. Without any measures taken, the same study says between 75% and 90% of susceptible students may get infected in the first three months of school.

White says randomized COVID-19 tests within schools could be beneficial as they just announced three more positive cases within three different schools in Marion County. Regardless of how counties implement mandates, it’s still a hard task to handle. “That’s the challenge, is maintaining the same preventative measures outside the school system as we do inside the school system,” said

White says the answer on how to keep students in school is already known, but now it’s up to the public. He said, “I think the mask mandate indoors is critical. I think the other critical part is making sure our students who are eligible, get the vaccine and maintain social distancing. If we do that, I’m convinced we can have very few numbers of cases in our school system”

White also says they have also been taking a mobile unit to different locations to encourage vaccinations amongst eligible school-aged kids and he says he’s disappointed at the low turnouts with the surge that is well on it’s way.

