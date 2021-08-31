Linda Lou Fortney
Linda Lou Fortney, 76, of Monongah, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1945, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Mart McCaulley and Bertha (Scheitlin) McCaulley. Linda is survived by her son, Richard Allen Fortney and his wife, Karen of Lost Creek; her daughters, Roshell Fortney Moon of Colonial Heights, VA, Diana Lynn Masters and her husband, Jimmy of Farmington, and Pamela Sue Anderson and husband, William E. of Parkersburg; her grandchildren, Linda Anderson, Billy Anderson, James Masters (Andrea), Devon Masters (Samantha), Kirsten Poresky (Adam), Austin Moon (Brycen), Amy Hill and Stacy Smith; her great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kason, Kooper, and Briar Masters, Addyson, and Gatlin Masters, Penelope Poresky, and Murphie Moon, Caleb Ross Wilson, and Conner Smith; her brother, Victor Lee McCaulley and his wife, Carol of Fairmont; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lambert, Gail McCaulley, and Diana Fortney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jack Fortney, who died on November 26, 2001; her brothers, Willard McCaulley, Charles McCaulley, Robert McCaulley, and Edward McCaulley; her sisters, Mary Burton, Patty Thompson, Mildred Ammons, Ruth Wilburn, and Lillian Hostuttler; and her great grandson, Barrett Masters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com
