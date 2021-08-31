Linda Lou Fortney, 76, of Monongah, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1945, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Mart McCaulley and Bertha (Scheitlin) McCaulley. Linda is survived by her son, Richard Allen Fortney and his wife, Karen of Lost Creek; her daughters, Roshell Fortney Moon of Colonial Heights, VA, Diana Lynn Masters and her husband, Jimmy of Farmington, and Pamela Sue Anderson and husband, William E. of Parkersburg; her grandchildren, Linda Anderson, Billy Anderson, James Masters (Andrea), Devon Masters (Samantha), Kirsten Poresky (Adam), Austin Moon (Brycen), Amy Hill and Stacy Smith; her great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kason, Kooper, and Briar Masters, Addyson, and Gatlin Masters, Penelope Poresky, and Murphie Moon, Caleb Ross Wilson, and Conner Smith; her brother, Victor Lee McCaulley and his wife, Carol of Fairmont; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lambert, Gail McCaulley, and Diana Fortney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jack Fortney, who died on November 26, 2001; her brothers, Willard McCaulley, Charles McCaulley, Robert McCaulley, and Edward McCaulley; her sisters, Mary Burton, Patty Thompson, Mildred Ammons, Ruth Wilburn, and Lillian Hostuttler; and her great grandson, Barrett Masters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.