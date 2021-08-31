Advertisement

Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say

Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
Parents and school officials react to Barbour County Schools’ move to remote learning
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
WVa lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
DOD recognizes last American soldier to leave Afghanistan