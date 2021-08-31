Monday Night Lights - Liberty wins over Elkins 33-6

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - After being postponed from Friday due to Covid concerns, the Mountaineers hosted the Tigers for their season opener.

Liberty lead the entire game, Elkins did not get any points on the board until the second half.

Elkins will travel to RCB and Liberty hosts South Harrison this Friday at 7pm.

