Monongahela National Forest closes multiple areas due to potential flooding

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongahela National Forest has closed dispersed campsites, campgrounds, and recreation areas that have the potential to flood due to predicted rainfall over the next 24 hours. All campers are being asked to leave these areas now to protect public health and safety.

The closed sites include:

North Zone

Big Bend Campground

Horseshoe Campground

Laurel Fork Campground

Stuart Day Use Area

Little River Dispersed Sites

Lower Glady Dispersed Sites & Johnny Meadows Group Camping

Gandy Dispersed Sites

Stone Coal Dispersed Sites

Dry Fork Dispersed Sites

Jess Judy Campground

West Fork Greenbrier River dispersed sites along Forest Road 44

South Zone

Blue Bend Campground

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Sites

Williams River Developed Dispersed Sites

Big Rock Campground

Cranberry Campground

Cranberry Backcountry Shelter Sites

Anthony Creek Dispersed Sites

Tea Creek Campground

Day Run Campground

Blue Meadow Campground

Updated information about the status of these facilities will be shared online after employees assess them for damage and safety concerns.

