Monongahela National Forest closes multiple areas due to potential flooding
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongahela National Forest has closed dispersed campsites, campgrounds, and recreation areas that have the potential to flood due to predicted rainfall over the next 24 hours. All campers are being asked to leave these areas now to protect public health and safety.
The closed sites include:
North Zone
Big Bend Campground
Horseshoe Campground
Laurel Fork Campground
Stuart Day Use Area
Little River Dispersed Sites
Lower Glady Dispersed Sites & Johnny Meadows Group Camping
Gandy Dispersed Sites
Stone Coal Dispersed Sites
Dry Fork Dispersed Sites
Jess Judy Campground
West Fork Greenbrier River dispersed sites along Forest Road 44
South Zone
Blue Bend Campground
Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Sites
Williams River Developed Dispersed Sites
Big Rock Campground
Cranberry Campground
Cranberry Backcountry Shelter Sites
Anthony Creek Dispersed Sites
Tea Creek Campground
Day Run Campground
Blue Meadow Campground
Updated information about the status of these facilities will be shared online after employees assess them for damage and safety concerns.
