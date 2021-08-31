Advertisement

Police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg

Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Updated Story (08/31/2021, 6:38 PM):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One man was taken to United Hospital Center with unknown injuries after an officer-involved shooting on Nutter Street in Clarksburg.

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kidddy, two officers were involved in the shooting, one from the Clarksburg Police Department and one from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. Neither officers were injured.

The West Virginia State Police are conducting a criminal investigation.

Original Story (08/31/2021, 5:47 PM):

Officers are responding to a reported shooting in Clarksburg.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 pm to a home on Nutter Street near Philippi Pike. According to scanner traffic, an unidentified man was “down” after being involved in a shooting.

5 News is on the scene working to gather more details.

