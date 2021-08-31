Advertisement

Reigning Class AA State Champs win season opener over Lewis County 47-22

Minutemen make admirable comeback in second half
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears proved why they are the reigning State Champions during their season opener this evening at Lewis County.

Fairmont Senior pulled off a dominate 47-22 win, but the Minutemen had their moments, scoring all 22 points in the second half.

The Polar Bears will travel to Linsly for the first Saturday game of the year this week at 1:30pm and Braxton County will host Lewis County Friday at 7pm.

