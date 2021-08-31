State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police need your help in finding a person of interest in a homicide.

The Weston detachment of the state police is requesting any information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Lee Lunsford.

Lunsfund is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday in Lewis county.

The police say Lunsford is considered to be armed and dangerous, so if you do see him do not approach him.

If you do have information, they’re asking that you call 911.

