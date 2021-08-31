Advertisement

State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police need your help in finding a person of interest in a homicide.

The Weston detachment of the state police is requesting any information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Lee Lunsford.

The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest(WDTV)

Lunsfund is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday in Lewis county.

The police say Lunsford is considered to be armed and dangerous, so if you do see him do not approach him.

If you do have information, they’re asking that you call 911.

