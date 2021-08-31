Tasty Tuesday: Nonno Carlo

This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’ve come to Morgantown, to the authentic Italian deli Nonno Carlo.

Nick, what a beautiful restaurant you have. Let’s talk about the name of the restaurant, Nonno Carlo.

Nick DeMedici: “Nonno in Italian means grandfather, and Carlo was my grandfather with who I was very close. So Carlo is a family name. It’s four generations now.”

Let’s talk about the concept or the idea of bringing this food to Morgantown.

Nick: “If I had to nail it down to two things, the first would be the fond memories I had when I was a small child at my grandparents’ home. My dad would go to Sammy’s which was a deli in Morgantown and bringing it to my grandparents’ house, and we would eat the meats right out of the bag. So that feeling of the food and family together that I wanted to keep.”

“The second thing was that I was fortunate to go to Italy a couple of times and I tell everyone to go as soon as they can because it will change your life. The things that I saw in Italy were unlike anything you see here. You see Italy on the TV or in movies, but until you see it yourself it takes on a new meaning. Everything from the tile you see on the wall was inspired by what I saw there. If you were walking down the streets in Italy, the sights and smells is what I wanted to have here. And in doing so I was fortunate to honor my family in the process.”

You have really brought the feeling of true authentic Italy here.

Nick: “One of the goals I had was to bring things to Morgantown that you couldn’t find anywhere else. 95% of our retail goods, you’ll find in less than 10% retailers in The US. I did not want any labels on the shelf that was at a minimum in Italian and English or just Italian. And we’ve been able to do that. All the products on our shelves are 100% imported, there are no domestic products, there are no blended products. It’s all about the experience.”

Look at the food Nick and his crew put together for us. This is going to be an experience. First of all, this is a margarita pizza. We have the homemade crush/dough as well as the homemade mozzarella that the made this morning. I’m really looking forward to trying this. I’m almost in Italy by tasting this pizza. It’s amazing, simple but incredibly flavorful.

One thing that Nick does, is that he imports most of his products from Italy. And one of those products is this pork, pork belly. This is the Porchetta sandwich and look at the pork inside. I don’t think I’ve had a pork sandwich this good before.

This next sandwich is the Italian sandwich with all the Italian meats inside. We’re talking mortadella, salami and capicola. That looks absolutely amazing.

Now these beautiful items, homemade ricotta, family recipe meatballs, and focaccia. And this mozzarella was made this morning. Wow, that flavor I recognize absolutely. Amazing meatballs, amazing ricotta.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.