WVa lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawyer has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $35,000 in restitution for fraud, a prosecutor said.

Timothy Mark Sirk, 63, of Keyser, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April. The court-appointed attorney in Mineral County admitted filing fraudulent pay vouchers for public defender services, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard’s office said in a news release.

Sirk also admitted forging a judge’s signature when submitting the vouchers. The vouchers were filed from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County, the release said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh sentenced Sirk on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

