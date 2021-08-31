WVU Men’s Soccer wins over Pitt 2-1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Soccer struck first against Pitt tonight with a goal from Luke McCormick.

Pitt was able to respond, but the Mountaineers secured a goal off a header from Adam Durchell to take the lead back 2-1.

The Gold and Blue was able to hold onto that lead they claimed in the 72ndd minute through the end.

The team is back in Dlesk Stadium on Friday against Penn State at 7pm.

