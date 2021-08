MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Women’s soccer team claimed their second win in two days on Sunday over Duquesne.

Goals came from Isabella Sibley, Juliana Lynch and Aaliyah Scott.

The No. 12 Mountaineers host the No. 7 Nittany Lions Thursday at 7pm.

