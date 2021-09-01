$1M announced in in STOP Violence Against Women Act grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STOP Violence Against Women is getting $1,085,964 in grants to fund 26 projects across West Virginia.

The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.

The grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.

Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice, and Community Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

CABELL

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. - $53,763.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Cabell County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, CONTACT of Huntington, and the Huntington Police Department.

CALHOUN

Family Crisis Intervention Center - $19,667.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Calhoun County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Crisis Intervention Center, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

FAYETTE

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $28,286.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Fayette County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

GRANT

Family Crisis Center Inc. - $5,503.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Grant County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Crisis Center, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

GREENBRIER

Family Refuge Center - $39,478.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Greenbrier County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Greenbrier County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Refuge Center, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

HARRISON

Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE Inc.” - $39,801.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Harrison County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, the Task Force on Domestic Violence “HOPE, Inc.”, the Bridgeport Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Clarksburg Police Department.

KANAWHA

Kanawha County Commission - $16,232.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Kanawha County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charleston Police Department.

LOGAN

Logan County Commission - $25,052.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Logan County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

MARION

Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE Inc.” - $44,508.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Marion County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE, Inc.”, and the Fairmont Police Department.

MARSHALL

Marshall County Commission - $22,221.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Marshall County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, the YWCA Family Violence Prevention Program, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

MINERAL

Family Crisis Center Inc. - $5,503.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Mineral County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Mineral County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Crisis Center, and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department.

MINGO

Tug Valley Recovery Shelter - $64,464.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Mingo County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Mingo County Prosecutor’s Office, the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter, and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

MONONGALIA

Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center - $77,838.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Monongalia County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rape, and Domestic Violence Information Center, the Morgantown Police Department, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

MONROE

Family Refuge Center - $30,044.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Monroe County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Refuge Center, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

NICHOLAS

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $28,747.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Nicholas County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Nicholas County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

OHIO

Ohio County Commission - $64,508.00 These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Ohio County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office, the YWCA Family Violence Prevention Program, the YWCA Cultural Diversity, and Community Outreach Program, the Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department.

PRESTON

Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center - $21,972.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Preston County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Preston County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rape, and Domestic Violence Information Center, and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

PUTNAM

Putnam County Commission - $27,332.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Putnam County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, the Family Counseling Connection - REACH Program, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

RALEIGH

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council Inc. - $47,825.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Raleigh County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office, the Comprehensive Women’s Service Council, and the Beckley Police Department.

RANDOLPH

Women’s Aid in Crisis - $21,347.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Randolph County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office, Women’s Aid in Crisis, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

ROANE

Family Crisis Intervention Center - $17,147.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Roane County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Roane County Prosecutor’s Office, the Family Crisis Intervention Center, the Spencer Police Department, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Department.

UPSHUR

Upshur County Commission - $23,332.00These funds provide for the enhancement and the continuation of the Upshur County STOP Team to improve the criminal justice system’s response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. The Core Team includes the Upshur County Prosecutor’s Office, Women’s Aid in Crisis, and the Buckhannon Police Department.

STATEWIDE

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia - $58,240.00These funds provide for continued training for court personnel in domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence - $51,300.00These funds provide for the continued enhancement of the statewide domestic and sexual violence database; to provide training and technical assistance for STOP Teams, Allied Professionals, and Domestic Violence Programs on cultural diversity and cultural competency.

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information & Services - $154,422.00These funds provide for training activities, the ongoing development and capacity building of service providers to victims of sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking crimes, and to provide training and resources for these programs to provide services to sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking victims.

West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute - $97,432.00These funds provide for the development and continuation of strengthening prosecution strategies and best practices as well as improving prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women through training and the development of resources.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.