Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | September 1st, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ida has sped up significantly and will likely be departing the area around lunch time. We could still have one to two more inches of rain in some areas, so flood watches do remain in effect for much of North Central West Virginia. However, we’ll start to dry up in the afternoon, although skies will remain cloudy. We could still see a couple of scattered sprinkles after lunch, but the flood threat will begin to diminish. Flooding concerns are decreasing as we head into the remainder of the day. However, please continue to remain cautious as you head out today, as some areas could still see localized heavy downpours through the morning. By the evening though, we will start to see clearing skies and beautiful conditions, and tomorrow will be dry with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. The conditions will remain the same for Friday, although we’ll be a couple degrees warmer. The weekend so far looks beautiful as well, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and mostly clear skies. Stick with us as the system approaches and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information.

Today: Scattered showers and overcast conditions with mild temperatures. Heavy rain moves in through the evening. High: 79.

Tonight: Clouds and heavy rains continue to roll through. Low: 65.

Wednesday: Even chillier skies as Ida pushed into the region. High: 72.

