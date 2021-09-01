Advertisement

Bridgeport Girls Soccer wins 3-0 over Fairmont Senior

Indians dominated the ball the majority of the game
bridgeport wins 3-0 over fairmont senior
(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport girl’s soccer team claimed their second win of the season tonight.

Through the early rain of Ida, Bridgeport kept contorl of the ball the majority of the game, entering the second half up 2-0.

Junior forward Gabrielle Reep was able to grab the last goal of the night, ending with a final score 3-0.

The 2-2 Indians will be back on the pitch at RCB on Thursday at 6pm, Fairmont Senior is also back Thursday, home against Lewis County.

