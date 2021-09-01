Bridgeport Girls Soccer wins 3-0 over Fairmont Senior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport girl’s soccer team claimed their second win of the season tonight.

Through the early rain of Ida, Bridgeport kept contorl of the ball the majority of the game, entering the second half up 2-0.

Junior forward Gabrielle Reep was able to grab the last goal of the night, ending with a final score 3-0.

The 2-2 Indians will be back on the pitch at RCB on Thursday at 6pm, Fairmont Senior is also back Thursday, home against Lewis County.

