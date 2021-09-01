Catherine Marie Blake, 78 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Stonerise Bridgeport, She was born July 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Charles and Teresa Angela Trecost Simirotis.

She is survived by a niece Mary Theresa Simirotis; cousins Michael Grisso, John Grisso, Julie Trecost, Patsy Trecost, Frances Forman, Kendra Browning and her husband Dwain and Patrick Nicholas; and several close friends including Judy Bonamico and her husband Mark, Cathy McLaughlin, Patty Snyder, Bob Jordan and wife Viola and Claudia Neese and her husband Scott. She was also preceded in death by sister Charlotte Simirotis.

The family wants to acknowledge the wonderful care and love given to their cousin by her neighbor Bob and Viola. Their kind acts will always be remembered.

Cathy was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She grew up in the bobby sock generation and enjoyed music from different decades. Her greatest satisfaction came from raising her niece Mary Theresa. She took great pride celebrating Mary Theresa’s birthdays with a big family event on the 4th of July that included fireworks.

Following high school, she graduated from beautician school and worked many years and retired from JC Penny Salon. During her retirement, she worked with her friend Judy at Expressions Hair Designs & Wigs in Bridgeport. She created a wonderful following of clients that appreciated her gifts and talents. Many of these clients were dear friends.

Cathy was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Friends will be received at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 10:00 AM – noon. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at noon with Reverend Father Walter Jagela presiding. The interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Blake family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

