Advertisement

Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (CNN) - A cow was rescued from a tree after getting stuck in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Workers were captured on video by the St. Bernard Parish government as they cut limbs around the animal to free it. They can be seen using a chainsaw as they stand in water nearly waist deep.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Ida evacuees from Louisiana to stay away as those who weathered the storm face challenges in its aftermath.

Many areas suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with debris, water and downed power lines blocking roadways.

Close to 1 million homes still do not have power as scorching temperatures threaten to make life without air conditioning dangerous.

Supply chain disruptions are also causing food and gas shortages.

It’s not clear exactly how many people may be trapped in their homes because some areas are still inaccessible to rescue crews.

Officials say power may not be fully restored for a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
WVa lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

Latest News

Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to end alzheimers
South Florida authorities said the murders of three women in 2000 and 2001 have been linked to...
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida