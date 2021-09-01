Doris Willi”Dean” Fleenor Ferguson, age 91 of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Bridgeport Healthcare Center. She was born February 22, 1930 in Oceana, WV, a daughter of the late William Harrison and Roxie Beverly Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Ferguson, as well as her first husband, Paul Fleenor.

Mrs. Ferguson was a lifelong member of the Toneda Baptist Church in Oceana, WV and attended Bridgeport United Methodist Church in Bridgeport with her daughter, Vickie. She was a hairdresser and owned her own shop, Dean’s Beauty Shop, for over 20 years in Oceana. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Pineville, WV as well as being very active in Oceana Women’s Club.

Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her daughters Vickie and her husband David Huffman of Bridgeport, WV and Paula and her husband Frank McGuire of Morgantown, WV; grandchildren include Eddie and his wife Diane Huffman of Fairmont, WV, Jaime and her husband Joe Trotta of Fairmont, WV, Adam Stacy, Jeremy McGuire, Chad McGuire and Michael McGuire, as well as several great-grandchildren, and her twin brother, Willis Adams, who resides in Englewood, FL. In addition to her spouses and parents, Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Randall, Arlie and Tracy Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’s memory to Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV. A loving private family tribute is scheduled for Thursday, September 2, 2021 with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding. The interment will follow at the Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

