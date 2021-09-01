Advertisement

Former police officer and firefighter charged with federal Civil Rights offenses

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of second degree sexual assault. Troopers say one of the victims is a juvenile.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal grand jury in West Virginia returned an indictment on Tuesday charging a former police officer and firefighter with civil rights offenses.

Christopher Osborne, 25, was indicted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor female while acting under color of law, destroying a woman’s property without lawful justification, using fire to commit a felony and making false statements to investigators.

The first count alleges that while Osborne was a police officer and firefighter he sexually assaulted a minor in January of 2021. The second count alleges that Osborne destroyed the property and dwelling without lawful justification in November of 2019. The third count alleges that Osborne used fire to commit a felony. The fourth county alleges that Osborne knowingly misled investigators with the intent to hinder a federal investigation by denying all allegations of sexual contact with a minor.

The first count carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, the second count carries a maximum penalty of ten years, the third count carries a mandatory penalty of ten years and the fourth count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Anyone with information about Christopher Osborne should call the FBI’s Charleston Resident Agency at 304-346-2300.

