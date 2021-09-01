Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees

Based on the governor’s strong stance on getting the shot, WSAZ asked about his plans for state...
Based on the governor’s strong stance on getting the shot, WSAZ asked about his plans for state employees.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice expressed the need for people to get the shot -- time and time again.

“The only way that we know on the planet that we can get out of this is to get vaccinated,” Justice said.

Justice has repeatedly expressed the need for people to get the shot.

“But until we really make up our mind to run to the fire to get vaccinated, there’s gonna be more [who] die, maybe lots more die,” Justice said.

Based on the governor’s strong stance on getting the shot, WSAZ asked about his plans for state employees.

“I don’t see a need for me to move that way at this time. From the standpoint of mandating something, I don’t think in the state of West Virginia we need to start mandating. We’ve got to continue to encourage,” Justice said.

However, by encouraging rather than mandating, by the governor’s own account, the needle is moving too slowly to keep up with the deadly virus.

“Two thousand eight hundred people got vaccinated since the last briefing. That’s not enough. That’s not even close to enough,” Justice said.

He said it has amounted to not enough shots in arms, and not enough to require more action at the state level.

“I think all that would do is get us pulling in different directions from one another, and it is not the thing to do right now,” Justice said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in the Ozarks.
Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital
Stabbing reported in Marion County Tuesday evening
Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu

Latest News

Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Table reserved for the 13 fallen servicemen and women
Clarksburg Texas Roadhouse honors 13 fallen heroes with table tribute
Source: Eat'n Park
Eat’N Park closing Bridgeport location.
WVU Assembly meets to discuss potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the university