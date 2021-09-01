Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged with DUI causing serious body injury after a vehicle accident in Lumberport.

On Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 20 Wallace Pike across from the Dola Dairy Mart. The female driver of one vehicle was taken to United Hospital Center with what officers describe as “serious injuries.” The driver of the other vehicle, Joseph Lee Sendling, reportedly told officers he lost control of his truck when he came around a turn.

While speaking to Sendling, officers “smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him,” according to the criminal complaint. Sendling also allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, droopy eyelids, slurred speech, and was staggering around. He also reportedly told officers he had been drinking beer throughout the day. Police say Sendling, 42, showed impairment on all field sobriety tests and had a .199 blood alcohol content (BAC).

