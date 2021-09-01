House Call: Count the Kicks

Welcome back to UHC’s HouseCall on WDTV. Every kick counts. Paying attention to movement helps expectant parents get to know what is normal for their baby and speak up if they notice a change. Tonight is part three of our special series on Counting the Kicks and joining us once again is Leigh Belin, Clinical Educator of Maternal Child at United Hospital Center.

1). Is it possible that at the end of a pregnancy, there is the potential for the baby to run out of room or slow down significantly with regard to movement?

Actually, babies do not run out of room at the end of pregnancy. However, a baby should move up to and even during labor.

2). Is it also necessary to count when you hear a baby’s heartbeat on a Doppler device?

A change of the baby’s heartbeat is one of the last things that occurs when a baby is in distress. Daily monitoring of movements will help you notice a significant change in fetal movement that may identify potential problems before actual changes in the heart rate are detected. By the time the heart slows or stops, it may be too late.

3). When should I contact my healthcare provider?

Call your provider if it starts to take significantly longer than normal for your baby to get to 10 kicks or your baby has less than 10 movements in two hours. Do not wait when there is no fetal movement or if you notice significant changes in movements. When in doubt, contact your provider. For more information, you can go to www.wvobgyncenter.com. To download the FREE Count the Kicks! App or download a Count the Kicks chart at www.countthekicks.org.

