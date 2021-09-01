Jordan Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior defender Jordan Brewster was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week earlier today, her second time receiving the honor.

The Mountaineer is credited with scoring the game winning goal in the 59th minute in the ladies win over Bucknell this weekend.

Brewster is the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year.

