Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! I hope everyone is safe and you were able to escape any flooding that was out there because some areas did see flooding because of all the rain we had. Yesterday we had some showers in the morning that were not due to Ida, then a bit of a break, then the precipitation from Ida began yesterday afternoon. All in all, there was about 18 hours of rain from Ida over our area, lasting till just till the beginning of this afternoon. All watches and warnings due to flooding have been canceled, and this will allow for any areas with higher water levels to begin to recede. For our major communities, the rainfall rates ranged from about 1 ½” to about 2 ½”. Kingwood reported just over 4″ of rain due to the storm.

Now that the storm has passed, it is clear sailing into the weekend. The clouds that we are seeing now will eventually dissipate too much clearer skies. Because of all the rain we’ve had, expect to see patchy fog starting the day. Morning lows will be down to the lowers 50′s for most, then the day will warm up into the mid 70′s with plenty of sun. As we go into the beginning of the weekend, expect to see a bit more clouds every day with temperatures ticking up slightly, but still not getting past 80. Sunday will bring some showers to the area as a system arrives from the west, but then Labor Day will be gorgeous and sunny.

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog developing: Low: 53

Thursday: Fog clears, then sunny: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 76

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.