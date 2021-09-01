Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 1, 2021

Ida has moved on!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! I hope everyone is safe and you were able to escape any flooding that was out there because some areas did see flooding because of all the rain we had. Yesterday we had some showers in the morning that were not due to Ida, then a bit of a break, then the precipitation from Ida began yesterday afternoon. All in all, there was about 18 hours of rain from Ida over our area, lasting till just till the beginning of this afternoon. All watches and warnings due to flooding have been canceled, and this will allow for any areas with higher water levels to begin to recede. For our major communities, the rainfall rates ranged from about 1 ½” to about 2 ½”. Kingwood reported just over 4″ of rain due to the storm.

Now that the storm has passed, it is clear sailing into the weekend. The clouds that we are seeing now will eventually dissipate too much clearer skies. Because of all the rain we’ve had, expect to see patchy fog starting the day. Morning lows will be down to the lowers 50′s for most, then the day will warm up into the mid 70′s with plenty of sun. As we go into the beginning of the weekend, expect to see a bit more clouds every day with temperatures ticking up slightly, but still not getting past 80. Sunday will bring some showers to the area as a system arrives from the west, but then Labor Day will be gorgeous and sunny.

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog developing: Low: 53

Thursday: Fog clears, then sunny: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 76

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
School closings in the Ozarks.
Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast September 1, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast September 1, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | September 1st, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 1st, 2021