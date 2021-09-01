Advertisement

Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Many schools across north-central West Virginia are dismissing students early due to poor weather conditions.

Upshur County

  • All Upshur County students are being dismissed at 1 pm on Sept. 1

Taylor County

  • All Taylor County students are being dismissed 2 hours early on Sept. 1

Ritchie County

  • All Ritchie County schools are delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1

Preston County

  • Preston County Middle and Elementary schools are being dismissed 11:30 am on Sept. 1
  • Preston County High Schools are being dismissed between 12:30-1 pm on Sept. 1

Trinity Christian School

  • Trinity Christian School is delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1

Pendleton County

  • All Pendleton County students are being dismissed at 12:30 pm on Sept. 1

Braxton County

  • All Braxton County students are being dismissed at 11 am on Sept. 1

Wetzel County

  • Long Drain, Short Line, Hundred High School, and Valley High School are delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1

