Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Many schools across north-central West Virginia are dismissing students early due to poor weather conditions.
Upshur County
- All Upshur County students are being dismissed at 1 pm on Sept. 1
Taylor County
- All Taylor County students are being dismissed 2 hours early on Sept. 1
Ritchie County
- All Ritchie County schools are delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1
Preston County
- Preston County Middle and Elementary schools are being dismissed 11:30 am on Sept. 1
- Preston County High Schools are being dismissed between 12:30-1 pm on Sept. 1
Trinity Christian School
- Trinity Christian School is delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1
Pendleton County
- All Pendleton County students are being dismissed at 12:30 pm on Sept. 1
Braxton County
- All Braxton County students are being dismissed at 11 am on Sept. 1
Wetzel County
- Long Drain, Short Line, Hundred High School, and Valley High School are delayed 2 hours on Sept. 1
