New opioid awareness program is coming to West Virginia schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Amidst the opioid epidemic a group of business owners and educators came together to create West Virginia Game Changer, a program to educate students of all ages about the opioid and substance abuse epidemic.

Harrison County Schools’ Superintendent Dora Stutler was on the board for this new state wide initiative and had seen the epidemic first hand.

“I know that’s affecting all the communities. Our kids are facing so many different struggles with family abuse issues. It’s just unreal,” Stutler said.

She added the board planned to eventually bring Game Changer to almost every school in the state.

Harrison County Schools would be one of the first in the state to pilot this program.

Stutler said she was looking forward to bringing this opportunity to Harrison County.

“We have a lot of programs now that are individual. We have one here and one there. But there is no consistency. I believe this is an approach that is hopefully going to remedy that,” she added.

Stutler planned to select one high school, one middle school and one elementary school to try out the Game Changer curriculum.

Each school would have a paid coordinator professionally trained to teach drug prevention to assist with program.

“The number one goal is to reach the students. It’s going to be on the ground level. It’s going to be in the schools. We want it to be sustainable. We want it to be effective,” she emphasized.

