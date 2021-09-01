Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up later this fall and now is the time to organize your team.

The walk will take place on Sunday, October 17th. Registration begins at 12:30 and the walk starts at 2pm and will now take place at Morgantown Mall.

Organizers say that the walk is a great way to raise funds, network, and gather with other families who are affected by the disease. “Whether it’s themselves being diagnosed with the disease or someone that’s a caregiver, a lot of times they’re afraid to talk about it or tell others that they’re dealing with those circumstances,” says Co-Chair of the Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Debbie Spiker. “So, this is a tremendous avenue to really meet organizations that can provide those support services.”

For more information go to alz.org.

