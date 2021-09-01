Advertisement

Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up later this fall and now is the time to organize your team. 

The walk will take place on Sunday, October 17th. Registration begins at 12:30 and the walk starts at 2pm and will now take place at Morgantown Mall. 

Organizers say that the walk is a great way to raise funds, network, and gather with other families who are affected by the disease. “Whether it’s themselves being diagnosed with the disease or someone that’s a caregiver, a lot of times they’re afraid to talk about it or tell others that they’re dealing with those circumstances,” says Co-Chair of the Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Debbie Spiker. “So, this is a tremendous avenue to really meet organizations that can provide those support services.”

For more information go to alz.org.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
WVa lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

Latest News

Registration open for Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to end alzheimers
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 1 2021 6 AM
Stabbing reported in Marion County Tuesday evening
Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many...
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival canceled