Robert Lee Weaver, 89, of Weston passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

He was born in Weston on November 4, 1931, a son of the late Cecil Edward Weaver and Anna Jane Schieffer Weaver. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by four siblings.

On April 9, 1955, Robert said “I Do” to the love of his life, Mary Kathleen King. Together they shared 66 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Robert are his wife, Kathleen Weaver of Weston; three children: Gary Weaver and wife, Pamela, Brenda Weaver, and Shari Weaver and companion, Chip Turner, all of Weston; six grandchildren: Nathan Weaver and wife, Lauren, Courtney Solberg and husband, Joseph, Michaela Walley and husband, Will, Marinda Novak and husband, Jon, Brent Smarr and wife, Brianne, and Kelly Weaver; two great-grandchildren: Ezra Weaver and Aubrey Novak; one niece; and one nephew.

Robert graduated from Weston High School and was Christian by faith. Over the years he held several jobs with the US Postal Service, Viden Lumber Company in Weston, WV Glass Factory, and eventually retired from Halliburton after 15 years of employment. Although he enjoyed his career, his favorite job was farming. Robert was a lifelong farmer and shared the trade with his children and grandchildren. Some of his most treasured memories were shared working alongside his family.

Robert’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert Lee Weaver. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

