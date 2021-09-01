Advertisement

University’s Josh Edwards commits to run at University of Oregon

Edwards is the 2021 Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University senior Josh Edwards announced yesterday that he will be continuing his running career at Univ. of Oregon.

Edwards has won two individual state titles at the Class AAA State Track and Field Meet in the 1600 and 3200.

The Hawk’s 3200 personal best of 8.49.04 was a state record and ranked him No. 8 in the nation.

Edwardes is a two-time winner of the Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year.

