Upshur County homeowners raise concerns after rain brings flooding

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Neighborhoods in Buckhannon experienced major flooding after rain from Ida came through early Wednesday.

“At least 6 inches, there’s trouble with the creek overflowing,” explained Buckhannon resident Dennis Cortes.

Homeowners are becoming more concerned after experiencing flooding multiple times. David and Bonnie Krum moved to Buckhannon in 2016 and say they’ve had flooding around their home four times-- twice just in the last 3 months-- with today being the most recent. Bonnie said, “It’s been very frustrating because you’re afraid to go to sleep at night when it’s raining. You don’t know how bad it’s going to get.”

Luckily, the Krum’s haven’t experienced any damage inside their homes, instead the problem is under the home. They’ve had their heat pump completely destroyed and were told it would cost anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000. They also are not in a floodplain so they do not qualify for flood insurance, which leaves them with no solution to the problem and a call on the City of Buckhannon for help.

“I wouldn’t mind a few puddles in the backyard, but it doesn’t belong up at the house,” Bonnie continued.

5 News reached out to the director of public works to see if they are working to fix the issue, but we did not hear back. However, the City Engineer did say in a statement that they are documenting flooding in the area.

Cortes said, “I have faith in the city to correct the problem, in due course you know. I’m happy in Buckhannon.”

And the Krum’s especially hope they won’t have to leave their home behind. David sain, “Growing up as an army brat, this is the first home i’ve ever owned, and moving so often, I’m not in favor of moving again.”

