Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens is joining a growing list of businesses bumping starting pay to at least $15 an hour.

The company announced Tuesday it will begin increasing its hourly wages for all team members in phases starting in October.

Walgreens hopes to have the wage increases fully implemented by November 2022.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” CEO Roz Brewer said.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The investment in increased wages is expected to total more than $450 million over the next three years.

A Walgreens spokesman told the Associated Press that half of the company’s 191,000 employees already earn at least $15 an hour.

The company’s announcement comes less than a month after rival CVS said it would increase its minimum hourly wage to $15 by July 2022.

