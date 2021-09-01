Advertisement

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival canceled

Festival canceled due to Covid-19
Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many...
Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many remained postponed.(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board of directors have decided to cancel the Single-Day Modified Festival as well as the Youth Block Party due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

They also announced that the events will not be rescheduled, but the Kelly Miller West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Golf Tournament willstill go on as planned on September 10.

For more information and for updates click Here

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Camper shares his experience from the night of the Audra State Park shooting
WV flood map
West Virginia launches flood tool to help assess flood risk

Latest News

Stabbing reported in Marion County Tuesday evening
New initiative to teach students about the opioid epidemic.
New opioid awareness program is coming to West Virginia schools
Health officials weigh in on how schools should handle COVID-19
Health officials weigh in on how schools should handle COVID-19
Health officials weigh in on how schools should handle COVID-19
Health officials weigh in on how schools should handle COVID-19