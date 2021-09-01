West Virginia Black Heritage Festival canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board of directors have decided to cancel the Single-Day Modified Festival as well as the Youth Block Party due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

They also announced that the events will not be rescheduled, but the Kelly Miller West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Golf Tournament willstill go on as planned on September 10.

